Freeze warning issued for Monday morning in several SE Michigan counties -- what that means

A freeze warning has been issued for portions of southeastern Michigan.

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for Monday morning in several southeastern Michigan counties -- here’s what you need to know.

On Monday, April 24, from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties will be under a freeze warning.

A freeze warning is put into effect when temperatures drop to below 32 degrees during growing season, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 30 degrees Monday morning.

The NWS says frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

It is advised that you take steps to protect tender plants from the cold -- bring potted plants indoors and cover outdoor plants with a blanket, tarp, or box.

As for unprotected outdoor plumbing, to prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes, the NWS says they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

FREEZE WARNING: A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of Southeastern Michigan. Tune in WDIV Local 4 News & 4Warn Weather for the latest information. More Info: https://t.co/RNDl8hY4Uh #MIWX #DetroitWX @Local4News pic.twitter.com/Rmxli36MWU — Ashlee Baracy (@AshleeBaracy) April 23, 2023

