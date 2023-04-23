49º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Freeze warning issued for Monday morning in several SE Michigan counties -- what that means

Take steps to protect plants from cold

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Weather
A freeze warning has been issued for portions of southeastern Michigan. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for Monday morning in several southeastern Michigan counties -- here’s what you need to know.

On Monday, April 24, from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties will be under a freeze warning.

A freeze warning is put into effect when temperatures drop to below 32 degrees during growing season, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 30 degrees Monday morning.

The NWS says frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

It is advised that you take steps to protect tender plants from the cold -- bring potted plants indoors and cover outdoor plants with a blanket, tarp, or box.

As for unprotected outdoor plumbing, to prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes, the NWS says they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of 2022. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.