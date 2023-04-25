Freeze Warning in effect for Metro Detroit Tuesday morning

4Warn Weather – Waking up to a Freeze Warning across much of Southeast Michigan until 8AM. Clouds will continue to increase through daybreak.

SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

With a cold airmass in place, precipitation that rolls in late this morning into the early afternoon could be a bit of a mix or even wet snowflakes before changing over to rain midday. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s, so feeling a bit more like March than late-April. Rain chances diminish this evening.

SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Clearing skies tonight will allow for temperatures to tumble back into the 30 with frost possible again. However, expect some cloud cover to build back in early tomorrow. Otherwise, drier with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs about ten degrees below average in the low 50s. More sunshine a few degrees warmer on Thursday as we top out in the upper 50s. Rain chances return Friday through the weekend as temperatures get a bit closer to seasonal averages.