Rain and snow showers with colder temperatures continue for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – The gloomy weather continues across Southeastern Michigan with another blast of winter weather across the region for our Tuesday. The rain showers have stuck with us overnight last night and into this morning, and with our area of low pressure still stuck across the Great Lakes, we will keep the chance of rain showers and even a few snow showers mixed into the forecast as we go throughout the day. As temperatures warm into the 40s today, we will bring an end to any snow showers, but keep the rain showers into the forecast.

What’s helping to keep us on the gloomy and cooler side of the forecast is a blocking pattern in the atmosphere, called an “Omega Block”. Think of the Greek letter Omega, that’s that is helping to keep us with the northwesterly flow, and continued chances for rain showers thanks to the atmosphere being “stuck” right now in this pattern, but this will change as we go through the next few days.

This pesky low pressure system will begin to move off to the East overnight tonight and into Wednesday. Clouds will stick around along with the chance of rain showers in the morning for the middle of the week on Wednesday, but the warm-up begins as well, temperatures rebounding about 5-10°, heading for the middle 50s by tomorrow afternoon.

The weather pattern becomes a little more tranquil and in our favor for much better weather for the end of the week and looking ahead into the upcoming weekend. The blocking pattern will break down, and allow high pressure to move off to the East by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to moderate. We will make it into the lower 60s by Thursday and Friday, which is close to average for what we should expect for the beginning of May.

Compared to what we had last weekend with the rainy weather, this weekend is a 180 degree difference! High pressure will continue to control the forecast, and with a southerly flow in play, we will keep the abundant sunshine into the picture with high temperatures soaring into the upper 60s for Saturday and then the lower 70s for Sunday.

Sunshine continues into the beginning of next week for Monday, but we will watch a disturbance move towards the region, and that will bring a chance of rain showers late in the day, but temperatures getting even warmer, we’ll head into the middle 70s.

Here’s another bit of good news, it looks like the above average temperatures are going to stick around into the middle of the month. The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that a good chunk of the continental United States is forecast to be well above average for the temperature trend, including Michigan. High temperatures on average are into the middle 60s, so this is a good sign for warmer weather to stick around for a bit.