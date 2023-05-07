Keep rain gear near as showers, thunderstorms possible this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A warm air mass is trying to push northward, but a cool air mass is still gripping part of Southeast Michigan.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows will fall to the lower 50s. Westerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies. Sprinkles cannot be ruled out during the morning. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Friday and Saturday, daytime temperatures will reach the mid 70s. However, a chance of showers will develop Friday night and the chance will continue into Sunday.

