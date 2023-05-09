Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures Tuesday for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – The rain showers are moving out of the region, and we’ve kept some cloud cover overnight last night into the early morning hours this morning, and we will trade that cloud cover in for sunshine as we go through the morning hours this morning. Sunshine sticks around into this afternoon as well, high temperatures heading for right around the 70° mark by late this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, cool temperatures sticking around as well. Overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s.

Drier weather pattern continues

High pressure builds into the region over the next few days and that will keep the dry weather into the forecast. Plenty of sunshine can be expected both Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures heading for the middle 70s on Wednesday and into the upper 70s, taking a run at near 80° by the time we get to Thursday.

Weekend rainfall ahead

The weather patter becomes a little more active through the end of the week and into the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend. We will watch a frontal boundary move into the region for the upcoming weekend. This will bring us our next chance of rain showers for everyone. We start the day off dry, with some sunshine on Friday, then rain showers move into the region during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures remaining in the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

The rain showers stick around for the entire weekend, but it should not be a complete washout. We also keep the cloud cover into the forecast as well. Early model projections are showing 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rain throughout the weekend, so not a major rain event for the region, but keep the umbrellas hands both Saturday and Sunday. The cloud cover and rain will help keep temperatures down, we head for the middle 70s on Saturday, then the lower 70s by Sunday.

Early next week

The low pressure center pulls off to the East by the time we get to early next week, so the cloud cover should decrease late Sunday overnight into Monday Morning, and expect more sunshine to start next week. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.