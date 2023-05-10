Plenty of sunshine & warm temps before rain moves back in for the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – If you loved the weather yesterday, you’re going to love today as well as we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way with even warmer temperatures heading into the afternoon!

Sunshine continues for Wednesday and Thursday

After topping out around 70° yesterday, we’ve got a southerly flow that will kick in as we work throughout the day, and that will send our high temperatures soaring into the middle 70s this afternoon thanks to the abundant sunshine, so don’t forget to grab those sunglasses as you head out the door.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, it will be another mild night, overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s for everyone.

We will rinse and repeat the sunshine once again for Thursday, with the southerly flow continuing. The one difference will be in our high temperatures heading into the afternoon. We will head for the upper 70s, and even some places could see that 80° by tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances increasing

Enjoy the next few days because we have changes on the way looking ahead into Mother’s Day Weekend, which brings a wet return to the forecast. A frontal boundary will move towards the region by the end of the week on Friday, and this will bring the chance of rain showers into the region beginning Friday afternoon and evening and into the first half of the weekend on Saturday. Then, an area of low pressure will ride along the front for the end of the weekend on Mother’s Day on Sunday, and that will bring a decent chance of rain for everyone. So while we start off with scattered rain showers on Friday, we will continue to ramp up the chances for rain the further we go through the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s on Friday and Saturday will drop briefly to near average into the upper 60s thanks to the clouds and rain for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Drier weather early next week

High pressure briefly controls the forecast as we start next week, so the clouds will clear our overnight Sunday and into Monday and we will expect lots of sunshine for the start of next week. Another weak system looks to dive into the region from the Northwest for next Tuesday, so we will bring a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s for the first few days of next week.