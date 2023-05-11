Drier, highs near 80 before rain returns to Metro Detroit for Mother’s Day weekend

Sunshine returns with temperatures into the lower 80s for most on Thursday

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Thursday!

It’ll be another nice day today with plenty of sunshine and even warmer temps.

Highs will reach the lower 80s for most by this afternoon. Humidity will also stay in check.

Some cloud cover will move in overnight, making skies partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be mild, dropping into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

Rain arrives Friday

Rain chances return Friday and will extend into the weekend -- but not as much as we previously thought.

Clouds will increase Friday morning, so only some sunshine may come through. Skies will be mostly cloudy by mid-morning.

Rain chances begin in the afternoon and will last through the evening. It won’t be widespread rain all day, mostly just scattered showers.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday, which is still above average.

Maybe some rain Saturday

Saturday looks like it won’t be as wet as we initially thought.

There is a chance we’ll see a few isolated rain showers, but most of the day should stay dry. The weather system looks to be tracking south of our area.

We’ll still have clouds present on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Rain likely Sunday

Right now, it looks like any rain chances on Mother’s Day on Sunday will be in the afternoon. It shouldn’t be a complete washout.

The computer models are currently split on whether everyone will see rain on Sunday. The majority of the moisture for this weekend’s weather system looks to be south of us.

We’ll have cooler temps with highs in the upper 60s, which is closer to average.

Drier Monday, rain again Tuesday

We’ll see drier weather on Monday before rain returns Tuesday.

Expect sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Monday.

Rain shower chances return Tuesday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. It doesn’t look to be a complete washout.

We may see some sunshine before the rain kicks in. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Video forecast with more details

We're looking at another nice day on Thursday with sunshine and warmer temps. Rain chances will arrive Friday and will continue through Mother's Day weekend.

