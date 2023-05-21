What to know about pleasant warmer weather this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It is a picturesque start to the end of the weekend in Metro Detroit, with clear skies and pleasant weather. There may be some patchy fog early in the morning, but it will not be widespread or dense. Good morning on this Sunday! For early risers, temperatures range from the mid-40s to near 50°F. As the sun rises, temperatures will gradually rise as well. In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful sunrise and share your pictures with MiPics by using our 4Warn Weather app or visiting ClickOnDetroit.com.

The weather in Metro Detroit is expected to remain pleasant starting today and lasting for about a week. However, the only drawback is the lack of rainfall typical for this time of year. Therefore, be prepared to water your grass and garden on your own. Expect a sunny morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, which will help push high temperatures back to the mid to upper 70s. It will be a truly gorgeous Sunday across Pure Michigan and Southern Ontario, with light winds from the west-northwest to west-southwest at 5-12 mph. Compared to Saturday, there will be a 15-degree warm-up while still maintaining comfortable conditions. Feel free to keep your windows open to let fresh air in as you plan your Spring cleaning or garden work. Also, remember to apply sunscreen, as even in late May, you can still get sunburned without protection.

Sunset: 8:53 PM

Monday will closely resemble today’s weather, with temperatures in the 70s for all of us in Metro Detroit. Morning temperatures will be mild, ranging from the low to mid-50s, accompanied by a mix of a few batches of clouds and plenty of sunshine. There will be a breeze coming off the lakes on the east side, which may keep the Thumb and extreme east areas in the lower 70s, while most of us will enjoy temperatures in the mid-70s or higher.

Tuesday is likely to be the warmest day of the upcoming week, with temperatures reaching the 80s. Expect abundant sunshine and light breezes, allowing most areas to warm up to the lower 80s, accompanied by a slight increase in humidity. On Wednesday, a dry cold front is expected to approach, preventing a prolonged stretch of 80s. While this front will not bring significant rain showers due to limited moisture, it will result in a few more clouds and a stronger breeze. Expect partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid-70s, and gusty winds from the north-northwest at 7-15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 15-25 mph. Although we received some much-needed rain over the weekend, it is likely that you will need to start watering your yard again by midweek.

Thursday will bring some variation in the weather across different parts of Metro Detroit. The skies will feature a balanced mix of sun and clouds, but the winds from Lake Huron may keep the North Zone (north of M 59) in the 60s. The rest of the region can expect temperatures around 70°F, accompanied by a cooler breeze from the northeast at 5-15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20-25 mph. According to weather computer models, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s or possibly higher on Friday and throughout the following weekend, with continued dry conditions. It may take another nine or ten days before we experience any significant rainfall in this area.

Stay prepared and protected with the 4 Warn Weather App to stay ahead of any spring storms and weather changes. The app is free to download for iPhone and Android devices.

