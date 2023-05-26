Weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Here’s a look at the projected weather forecast for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend in Metro Detroit.

Great weekend weather-wise

Very nice this holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Heat building in

Get ready for the hottest temperatures of the year.

We’re near 80 by Sunday, but by Thursday and Friday of next week we may hit 90.

If this happens, it’ll be our first 90 degree day of the year.

Rain chances return late next week

No big storms in the next week, but late next week this pattern starts to break down. The result is rain chances returning by Friday.

Not a great chance, but it is there and something we’ll have to monitor over the next few days.

