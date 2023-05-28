What we know about low rain chances throughout the week and hot, dry weather for Memorial Day

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning, Metro Detroit! If you’re making plans for the day, expect a day very similar to yesterday, with a few more clouds moving in.

An active storm from the Atlantic Ocean and the southeastern United States is slowly moving north, bringing only clouds from the southeast in our direction.

The recommended time for lawn watering is in the morning, between 7–10 a.m., allowing the water to soak in before the temperature rises later in the day. To avoid stunting the beautiful spring green and having a lush yard, it’s necessary to water the grass and garden with approximately one inch of water per week throughout the summer. The summer solstice is still about three and a half weeks away, in case you’re keeping track. Metro Detroit will again experience warm temperatures, with highs likely just below 80°F due to mid and high-level clouds coming and going from the southeast. The Thumb area will be slightly cooler, with temperatures a degree or three lower and winds from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, similar to Saturday. While there will be no rain from these clouds, parts of Ohio may experience a few showers for those traveling south and southeast during this holiday weekend.

Sunset: 9:00 p.m.

Memorial Day is a day when we honor the fallen men and women who served in the U.S. military, and we salute them. We pray for their families, and we anticipate a perfect unofficial start of summer on Monday. We will have beautiful sunshine after a few remaining clouds in the early morning dissipate just in time. Remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen as temperatures and humidity begin to rise. On Monday, high temperatures will reach the low to possibly mid-80s under mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the east.

Tuesday and the rest of the shortened work and school week will continue to be dry. Although we could use some rain, these will be gorgeous summer-like days as more and more swimming pools open. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-80s with a slight increase in humidity. Wednesday will bring a subtle warm-up, with temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 80s, before we start approaching the 90°F mark...yikes. We may hit 90°F on Thursday and Friday, and there is no significant sign of relief from the hot and dry weather.

The weather computer models clearly indicate very dry conditions for the next week in Metro Detroit and most of Pure Michigan. One long-range computer model shows a slight chance of light rain showers next weekend, but the confidence is low. Most of the model data suggests that it will take another week and a half before a storm brings much-needed rain and some relief from the warm air.

