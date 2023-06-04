Dry stretch continues for SE Michigan with no rain chances in sight for this week

4Warn Weather – We can thank a weak cool front for a much more pleasant start to the day here in Metro Detroit with some nice sleeping weather overnight.

Good Sunday morning!

Temperatures will go from the upper 40s to middle 50s before sunrise, to the lower 60s by 8-9 a.m. Very few clouds have lingered overnight yet, we expect to see a lot of the clouds fade away and stay away as another big weekend finishes perfectly around here. Now, let’s see how perfect the big race day is shaping up as the Grand Prix takes racers screaming down the city streets of downtown Detroit.

Saturday was a warm one, flirting with 90°F before that cool front moved through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Those who saw a rain or thundershower with the frontal passage are the lucky ones because we continue a super dry stretch that is quite unusual for this time of year. We will see tons of Sunday sunshine with less and less humidity and a more comfortable afternoon high in the upper 70s. The winds ENE 5-15 mph will blow slightly cooler air from the big lakes keeping areas like The Thumb a degree or three cooler on this Sunday. Race fans should keep hydration in mind today, and do not forget to apply and reapply some sunscreen. When it gets comfier, we often get forgetful which will lead to sunburn.

SUNSET: 9:05 P.M.

Looking at the official weather books in Detroit, it has been almost three weeks since our last decent rain around here as we finished the month of May almost three inches behind our normal rainfall, and the month of June appears to stay scary dry. We will start Monday with a little bit of cloud cover before the afternoon sunshine busts out which will help high temps into the upper 70s to low 80s. That is likely the warmest day of next week due to another weak cold front moving through Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

Some of the nicest Spring weather of the season will start Tuesday and run through the rest of the work and school week. We will enjoy some windows open weather through the middle of this coming week with temps in the low to middle 50s overnight, and highs mainly in the middle 70s with a really steady pattern of sunshine mixed with harmless clouds. That is for Tuesday through Thursday with slightly warmer air likely on Friday.

We may end the work and school week back in the lower 80s with more dry and steady weather for all of Metro Detroit on Friday. The longer-range weather computer models hint at some rain and thundershower chances here through next weekend. We don’t want to ruin your plans or plan making so just stay tuned as we search for some badly needed rain. There just doesn’t seem to be a very wet pattern over the Great Lakes for the next couple of weeks. We can keep you and your family prepared and protected with the 4 Warn Weather App. You will stay well ahead of any changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

