Wildfire smoke triggers Air Quality alert in Metro Detroit: What it means

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for portions of Southeastern Michigan

Hazy skies filled with wildfire smoke settled into the Great Lakes region on Tuesday night, triggering Air Quality Action Days for most of Southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy declared Wednesday June 7, and Thursday June 8, to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in Southeast Michigan counties.

Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy level.

The alert is in effect for most of Southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Monroe, Lenawee, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

Air quality in Detroit was ranked among the worst in the world, as of Wednesday morning.

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has been moving into the United States since last month. The most recent fires near Quebec have been burning for at least several days.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke will linger for a few days in northern states.

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

It’s a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It’s recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

