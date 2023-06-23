Rainy Friday in Metro Detroit with slight storm chances this weekend: What to know

Rain showers are moving into Metro Detroit on Friday, and should slow down some by the afternoon. More rain and storm chances are coming this weekend and beyond.

Detroit – Happy Friday!

Some much needed rain showers push in from the southeast this morning. They’ll have a bigger impact on the east side early before pushing into our western suburbs late morning/midday.

Rain will decrease in coverage and intensity this afternoon, but spotty, scattered showers remain possible this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s, about 10 degrees below average, making it feel more like mid-May than late June.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Slight rain, storm chances this weekend

Temps will rise back into the 80s this weekend.

There is a slight chance for a late shower or storm on Saturday in the afternoon, but most of the day will remain dry.

A better chance for showers and storms will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms along and south of I-94.

More widespread rain Monday

More widespread rain is expected Monday, as an upper-level low pressure system slowly pushes through our region -- which isn’t promising for the Ford Fireworks scheduled for Monday, since we can’t rule out a chance for a storm at night.

Tuesday will also have increased rain chances in the morning.

