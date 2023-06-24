Here’s when summer heat, storms will arrive in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Saturday morning Metro Detroit! There are some slow-moving and stubborn clouds leaking drizzle mainly on the east side into Southern Ontario early today.

So, watch out for just a few slick spots as you hit the roads with drier conditions the farther west and north you get from Downtown Detroit. These pesky clouds brought Friday rain and are lingering early today before these clouds slowly lift and break apart as we head through the afternoon.

Temperatures are in the middle 60s for those heading out and about early but plan for some warmer weather as those clouds eventually thin out. There really shouldn’t be much more in the way of wet weather as we hit the mid and late morning except for our friends and family in Canada where those showers will linger longer today.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

We start this Saturday mostly cloudy with gradually clearing skies later today as the rain slowly drifts east over Southern Ontario. We should see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowing temps to heat up into the low and middle 80s.

There will be enough humidity to make it feel a degree or three warmer which means you need to stay hydrated, sun-screened, and find some shade with any outdoor activities today. The winds will be light NW 5-10mph which will help to trim the humidity down briefly as we anticipate a warm front with steamier stuff moving into Metro Detroit tomorrow (Sunday).

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday

There is a slow-moving storm moving out of the Plains into the Great Lakes on Sunday bringing the heat before the storms. This system has created severe weather conditions to our west and southwest the last couple of days.

We cannot rule out a few isolated severe storms firing here in SE Lower Michigan and the computer model data suggests areas closer to the warm front along and south of I-94. That is not to say those north of the I-94 corridor won’t see a stronger storm but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our West and South Zones as areas most likely to see storms capable of damaging winds and deadly lightning.

Let’s make it an ‘eyes to the skies’ kind of day Sunday. We should see hot high temperatures hit the middle to upper 80s depending on the arrival of the frontal boundary making our risk for storms greatest into the middle and later afternoon hours.

Monday

Monday is a big day as we prepare for the Ford Fireworks Show in Downtown Detroit late in the day. Right now, the show is on as we keep a very close eye on the potential for rain and thundershowers. We will still be under the influence of the aforementioned slow-moving storm and we will be seeing rain showers moving through our area in the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s during the rain and into the middle 70s late in the day. Timing is everything, and right now there is a chance that most of the wet weather will move east and out of our area Monday evening allowing for the fireworks to fire on schedule. All we can do is keep you posted as we get closer and closer to one of the highlights of our Summer set for June 26th after the sun goes down.

Tuesday

We won’t be completely done with this pesky storm as it throws a few more rounds of showers at us on Tuesday. It will be another day of 60s and low to maybe mid 70s at best with shower chances through the afternoon and then clearing out late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The European weather model keeps some rain around Wednesday morning, but the general trend is for clearing skies and warmer conditions. Highs will be flirting with 80F again on Wednesday in a nice mix of sun and clouds with hotter stuff to end the week.

Rest of week

Thursday and Friday both appear to be good to go with partly cloudy skies and high temps into the low and middle 80s. These are the first two days of the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA event at the Detroit Golf Club.

Most of the long-range weather computer models show warm and dry weather Thursday and Friday in Metro Detroit with a chance for showers Friday night and/or Saturday and we will keep you posted as we get closer.

