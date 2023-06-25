GLWA asks residents to prepare for flooding in Metro Detroit ahead of possible heavy rainfall

DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) issued a warning on Sunday to Metro Detroit residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.

GLWA said the National Weather Service is predicting potential severe storms with possible heavy rainfall beginning Sunday evening and lasting over the next several days.

According to the GLWA alert, the three-day forecast from the National Weather Service predicts 1.1 inches of rain with a potential to increase to 1.7 inches of rain. GLWA said, “the regional system is working as designed and is in dry conditions, and currently has capacity to handle the expected flows into the system.”

The GLWA is asking residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to “remain vigilant” and remove any valuable items from their basements.

GLWA also said it is “extremely helpful” if residents do not run washing machines or dishwashers during times of heavy rain.

The warning below was issued on Sunday, June 25, by GLWA Chief Operating Officer, Wastewater Operating Services, Navid Mehram:

“GLWA is asking residents to be on high alert and be prepared, especially those in in low lying areas and those who have previously received flooding, given that the U.S. National Weather Service is predicting potential severe storms with possible local heavy rainfall beginning this evening and extending over the next several days. The three-day forecast anticipates 1.1 inches of rain with a potential to increase to 1.7 inches of rain. Please see their forecast here.

“The regional system is working as designed and is in dry conditions, and currently has capacity to handle the expected flows into the system.

“GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements. It is also extremely helpful if residents do not run their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events.”