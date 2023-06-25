Live storm updates: Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking potentially severe weather moving through Southeast Michigan on Sunday afternoon and evening -- you can follow updates here.

---> Track live SE Michigan weather radar here

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southeast Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario at a slight risk for severe storms on Sunday. A line of thunderstorms are expected to move across Southeast Michigan between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The main threats with those storms are damaging gusts (between 60-70 mph), quick spin-up tornadoes, and golf ball-sized hail.

---> The latest weather alerts for SE Michigan

---> Download the free 4Warn Weather app for live radar, weather alerts, storm tracking

Follow live updates on watches, warnings and other storm info below: