Spotty showers linger in Metro Detroit as wildfire smoke causes air quality alert

We're tracking lingering spotty showers across Metro Detroit on Tuesday. An air quality alert is in place. The next few days are expected to have drier conditions before more wet weather is expected this weekend.

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday morning!

Wildfire smoke and haze from Eastern Canada have resulted in another Air Quality Alert across all of SE Michigan today. Otherwise, a damp and dreary start to the morning. Scattered showers will linger throughout the day as low pressure pushes out of the region.

Showers will fizzle out throughout the afternoon and a few breaks in the clouds will help us get into the low to mid 70s for our high temperature which is still about 10 degrees below average for late June.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Open up the windows tonight as we dry out and temperatures drop into the upper 50s. We start off Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures bounce back to around 80. Unsettled weather returns this weekend. Although the Rocket Mortgage Classic doesn’t look like a washout by any means. Our shower and storm chances are mainly in the late afternoon and evening through the weekend.

