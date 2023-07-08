Cloud cover stays in the Metro Detroit forecast with chance for showers, thunderstorms

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning!

After we ended the week with plenty of sunshine, we’ve got a soggy start to the weekend ahead looking into our Saturday.

We’re going to watch an area of low-pressure work towards the region throughout the day today. That is going to keep the cloud cover into the forecast, and the chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and into this evening. With that, temperatures will be kept below average today as well. High temperatures heading for the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

A few of the thunderstorms, especially close to the Michigan/Ohio State Line may be strong to briefly severe this afternoon and evening, but we are not expecting a widespread severe weather event. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall would be the primary threats.

Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through part of the overnight hours before winding down tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s for everyone.

Sunday

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will bring some sunshine back into the forecast. But, with some colder air moving into the upper levels of the atmosphere, I am going to hold onto an isolated rain shower through the afternoon and evening hours.

But, by far, the second half of the weekend is going to look better than the first. High temperatures remain below average, holding into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.

Next week

High pressure will build into the region for the beginning of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine. High temperatures recovering thanks to the sunshine, heading for the middle 80s by the afternoon.

We will keep the dry weather into the forecast for Tuesday as well. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures heading for the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Another cold front will swing through the region from late Tuesday into the middle of the week on Wednesday bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll also keep the cloud cover into the forecast for Wednesday as well. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s into the afternoon.

Rain showers will stick around as we go into next Thursday before we dry things out by the end of next week on Friday. High temperatures remaining into the low to mid 80s both days.