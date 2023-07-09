Drier weather moves in for the end of the weekend & start of next week

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday Morning! After a soggy end to the day on Sunday and a little bit of sunshine in between some of the rain showers and thunderstorms, we will bring some drier weather into the picture as we work into our Sunday.

A dry end to the weekend & start of next week

With the low-pressure center moving off to the East and some colder air in the upper levels of the atmosphere moving into the region, we will keep a little more cloud cover into the forecast this morning before breaking into mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast late this morning and into this afternoon. High temperatures making it into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees by the afternoon thanks to a Northerly wind at 5-10 MPH.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, and it will be mild. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s, so it will be a night to kick open the windows and give the air conditioning a break.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast as we go throughout the beginning of next work week as well. High temperatures getting much warmer from where we were this weekend, heading into the upper 80s by Monday afternoon.

Next rain and thunderstorm chances

Our next chance of rain moves into the region by the middle of next week with another cold front rolling through the region. We are dry for most of the day on Tuesday but expect an increase in clouds late in the day with a few thunderstorms developing late as well. High temperatures remaining in the upper 80s as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of Level 5) for severe weather on Tuesday, this would be primarily late as the front moves into the region. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats.

Heavy rainfall possible Wednesday

We will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the forecast on Wednesday as well, as the cold front pulls through the region, and keep a chance of rain showers in the forecast for Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the lower 80s both days. There are also some indications that we could see a decent amount of rainfall on Wednesday as well with the frontal boundary stalled across the region. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the region under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of Level 4) for Excessive Rainfall on Wednesday.

With this frontal boundary close by the region, we will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Thursday as well. Some sunshine does move back into the region from Friday and into the first half of next weekend on Saturday, but we will keep the chance of a few rain showers into the forecast as well. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s from Thursday through the first part of next weekend.