Metro Detroit to begin workweek with air quality alert

4Warn Weather – An air quality alert will be in effect Monday for parts of Southeast Michigan, including St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy made July 10 an ozone action day, due to the anticipation of elevated ground-level ozone, which means that the air is likely to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

People can reduce their contribution to pollution by limiting the use of gasoline and gas-powered items. People who are sensitive to reduced air quality -- particularly children, seniors, and people with lung and breathing conditions -- should consider limiting time outdoors.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

On Monday, the air quality alert will go into effect. It will be hot and sunny. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s. Westerly winds will be light, from 4-8 mph. Particulates from wildfire smoke will move over Michigan. The air will be a concoction of elevated ozone and smoke.

On Monday night, skies will be mostly clear, as temperatures fall to the lower to mid-60s.

On Tuesday, with similar temperatures, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms and an uptick in humidity.