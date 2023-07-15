Thunderstorm chances continue for Metro Detroit for the first half of the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After a stormy end to the week on Friday, we are keeping the active weather pattern into the forecast looking ahead into the weekend.

Stormy start to the weekend

Most everyone saw showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday night and into this morning, and we will be looking at rounds of showers and thunderstorms with plenty of cloud cover sticking around into our Saturday. Now, the question is whether we will have the potential for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The answer to that question will need to be seen, if the atmosphere recovers enough to have enough instability for those stronger showers and thunderstorms after the thunderstorms we have on radar move off to the East this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and South of I-94 including Metro Detroit in another Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today.

Another round of severe weather possible

If we do get some stronger thunderstorms, damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH, hail to 1″ or larger in diameter along with heavy rainfall will be the primary threats, but we will not rule out an isolated tornado as well. We will also need to keep an eye out for some isolated flooding issues today as well with the repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms, these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall in a short period of time, which could lead to a few flooding issues. High temperatures remaining below average into the upper 70s by this afternoon.

We will bring sunshine back into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, but we will also keep some cloud cover into the forecast as well. We will also bring back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours too. In addition, the data is showing that we could bring back some of the wildfire smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Looking off to the South and West of the region, Air Quality Alerts have gone back up for the end of the weekend on Sunday, so outside of the showers and thunderstorms, expect some hazy sunshine to stick around as well. High temperatures heading for the middle 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week

We will hold onto the mixture of sunshine and clouds, along with the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the beginning of next week on Monday. High temperatures making it into the lower 80s by Monday afternoon.

Drier weather moves into the region for the middle of next week for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures remaining in the middle 80s both days. Then, we bring the active weather back into the forecast for the end of next week. I don’t think each day will be a washout, but we will keep the filtered sunshine into the forecast with a chance of thunderstorms for Thursday, and a chance of rain showers for the end of the week on Friday. High temperatures holding into the lower 80s both days.