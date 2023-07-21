Drier with sunshine Friday, before rain chances return to Metro Detroit this weekend

We aren't expecting any lingering rain on this Friday, as initially thought. The day will be drier with some sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Saturday will also be drier before some pop-up showers become possible Sunday.

4Warn Weather – TGIF!

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front, which triggered severe storms across much of the area, we start Friday with calmer, clearer and cooler conditions.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees.

Winds have shifted out of the northwest, ushering in the cooler and drier air. However, it could get a little breezy at times, with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Rain chances return Sunday

Saturday will be beautiful, sunny and seasonal.

We have better chances for scattered shower and storm development on Sunday afternoon.

However, don’t scrap your outdoor plans, as these will be more popcorn-type of showers and not everyone will see them. Still, be weather aware, as an isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out given the instability in the air.

Nationally, dangerous triple-digit temperatures will continue in the South this weekend.

More rain, higher temps next week

Monday will present another chance for scattered afternoon showers.

Looking for some warmer pool days? By late next week, temperatures will be rising close to 90 degrees.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.