Metro Detroit entering stretch of cooler, calmer, normal weather

Finally, calmer weather is here.

Following an unusually active week of heat, severe weather, and air quality concerns, the weather will be mostly pleasant.

Over the next few days, temperatures will be cooler, and there will be less moisture in the air.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. With light northerly winds of 5 to 10 mph, it will be a great day to go to the beach or take out the boat. The humidity will be noticeably lower away from the water.

During the start of the workweek, the weather across Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario will be heavily influenced by a high-pressure system. That means plenty of sunshine.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday. An isolated shower will be possible over the Thumb. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine and similar temperatures.

By early Thursday morning, showers will return to the region with the chance sticking around through early Friday morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Friday is likely to be partly cloudy.

Next week will give storm-weary people a chance to relax.