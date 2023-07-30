Metro Detroit weather forecast: What to expect next week around town

A drier air mass sets up today and lasts through mid-week, meaning it will feel much more comfortable with less humidity. Otherwise, partly sunny with the slightest chance of a spotty shower today south of I-69. Mostly clear tonight and open the windows with lows in the 50s.

4Warn Weather – The stretch of pleasant weather continues. A high-pressure system will help to keep skies partly cloudy and mostly sunny over the next few days.

A light layer of wildfire smoke will drift over the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday. Combined with ample sunshine, hazy skies will not come as a surprise.

Partly cloudy skies will gradually clear tonight. Lows will dip to the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north about 5 mph or less. A stray shower is possible.

It will be mostly sunny to start the day, but clouds will build during the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Nighttime lows will fall to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be similar with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Metro Detroit will have ample sunshine.

The chance for rain showers will improve. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny. Highs will peak for the week in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be among the best days to do outdoor activities, including yard work.