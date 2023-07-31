Tracking spotty rain in Metro Detroit amid milder week with lower humidity

We're tracking some spotty rain chances on Monday and Friday this week. Otherwise, we're expecting more mild conditions with less humidity and more seasonable temperatures.

4Warn Weather – Monday begins more mild with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees across Southeast Michigan. This is just the beginning of a stretch of pleasant temperatures over the next several days.

Skies will be mainly sunny on this Monday, with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

There is a small chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mainly in the Thumb region, though any that develop should be non-severe. Otherwise, expect low humidity through the midweek.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:54 p.m.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Feel free to open the windows with lows in the 50s, around 60 degrees.

Sunny, pleasant before more rain

Sunshine and low 80s will persist through midweek.

Keep your eyes to the sky on Tuesday night for the first of two supermoons this month!

Humidity will rise on Friday as the chance for rain returns.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, expect high heat and humidity across the South-Central U.S.

Strong showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Southwest, High Plains, Gulf Coast states, and the Southeast.

