Clouds to start the weekend before thunderstorms arrive for Sunday -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning!

After a nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’ve got some wetter changes to the forecast moving in looking ahead into the weekend. We’ve also had some changes to the forecast to start the weekend after looking at new forecast data this morning that would change our potential severe weather this weekend.

We’ve watched the mid to high level cloud cover move into the region overnight last night into this morning, and we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for majority of the day. We are not expecting any rain to move in today, but with enough moisture moving in ahead of our next system, we will keep a mostly cloudy sky around for the day today. The clouds will also keep high temperatures down as well, heading for right around 80° this afternoon.

We will keep the clouds into the forecast overnight tonight and into Sunday morning, overnight low temperatures remaining in the middle 60s thanks to an East wind at 5-10 MPH.

The data coming into the weather center this morning is now showing a trend of the low-pressure center moving right over Southeastern Michigan by the end of the weekend and into early next week. This would do a few things to the forecast. First, this would nullify almost any kind of severe weather threat for Sunday, which is reflected in our latest information from the Storm Prediction Center, which has taken the Marginal (1 out of 5) Risk for severe weather down to the state line for Sunday, and increase our rain chances on Sunday as well, with a few embedded thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend on Sunday.

The clouds along with chances for showers and thunderstorms will move through the region for the start of the week on Monday. There are some indications that we could see some showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall on Monday as well, so we will keep a close eye on that potential. The low-pressure center moves through the region by late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, so we will keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast on Tuesday morning. The cloud cover and thunderstorms will keep temperatures down on Monday, we’ll aim for the upper 70s by Monday, and rebounding into the lower 80s on Tuesday with some sunshine.

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms moves into the region for Thursday with another cold front moving into the region, high temperatures remaining in the lower 80s for the second half of next week.

Nationally, we’re watching the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the Ohio Valley just south of Southeastern Michigan for Sunday, then moves into the Eastern Seaboard for the start of next week on Monday. The heat wave remains strong over the Central United States with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place for Texas into Oklahoma, Arkansas and into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.