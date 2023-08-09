Sunshine along with showers & thunderstorm chance continue the next few days -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Wednesday Morning!

After some of us saw a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm late last night, we are going to keep the active forecast around through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

For Wednesday, another disturbance is going to work through the region late tonight. So, majority of the day will be dry. We could see an isolated shower during the evening hours, but most of any shower and/or thunderstorm activity will be after sunset and into the overnight hours. Sunshine will stick around for the morning hours before skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon and the clouds continue to increase into the evening before the precipitation arrives. High temperatures heading for the middle 80s.

We will keep the shower and thunderstorm chances into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight and heading towards sunrise tomorrow morning. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Thursday, we’re going to watch a cold front roll through the region. So, we will keep the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into the forecast, but I also think we keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast to go with it. High temperatures a few degrees cooler, into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

For the end of the week and the start of the weekend, we’re going to watch another upper-level disturbance move into the region. While we see a mixture of sunshine and clouds for most of the day on Friday, we will bring the rain showers into the forecast overnight Friday night and into early Saturday morning. We will see an isolated shower early on Saturday morning, but most of the day will remain dry. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.

Tranquil weather will stick around for the end of the weekend on Sunday before another chance of showers and thunderstorms along with plenty of cloud cover moves into the region by the time we get to the start of next week. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s both Sunday and Monday.

Nationally, the heat dome continues over the Southern United States with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect from Texas, all along the gulf coastline down to Florida including Southern Florida and the Florida Keys. A severe weather outbreak is possible today over portions of the Lower Ohio Valley where an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for portions of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Western Kentucky. Other thunderstorms are possible in the Upper Plans into portions of Minnesota where a Marginal Risk for severe weather is forecast for today as well.