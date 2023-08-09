84º
Tracking rain chances every day this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Rain becoming less likely on Thursday

Brett Collar, Meteorologist

The Michigan weather radar for Aug. 10, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking rain chances Wednesday evening through the rest of the week -- though Thursday is shaping up a bit differently than expected.

Rain chances later Wednesday evening

  • We’re still on track for a few showers to move in later this evening, mainly south of I-94.
  • Some of this rain may creep up toward I-96, but the chances are by far better as you get closer to the Ohio state line.
  • This activity should arrive after sunset, and should be gone by 2 a.m. Thursday.
  • While a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, no severe weather is anticipated.

Thursday rain chance going down

  • Data for Thursday’s weather is bit different as of Wednesday.
  • We’re still keeping the chance for a shower in the forecast for the first half of Thursday, but the odds are not looking great at this point.

Showers/storms Friday night

  • Showers and storms are still on tap Friday night and very early on Saturday.
  • It still looks like the daylight hours for both days will be dry, but overnight Friday into early Saturday could be active.
  • Severe weather isn’t out of the question, but some fine tuning in the forecast will be needed in the coming days.

More showers/storms Monday

  • Long range data is consistent, and shows we’ll have showers and storms Monday.
  • We will need to fine tune the exact timing as we get closer, but plan on impactful weather Monday.

