Tracking rain chances every day this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking rain chances Wednesday evening through the rest of the week -- though Thursday is shaping up a bit differently than expected.
Rain chances later Wednesday evening
- We’re still on track for a few showers to move in later this evening, mainly south of I-94.
- Some of this rain may creep up toward I-96, but the chances are by far better as you get closer to the Ohio state line.
- This activity should arrive after sunset, and should be gone by 2 a.m. Thursday.
- While a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, no severe weather is anticipated.
Thursday rain chance going down
- Data for Thursday’s weather is bit different as of Wednesday.
- We’re still keeping the chance for a shower in the forecast for the first half of Thursday, but the odds are not looking great at this point.
Showers/storms Friday night
- Showers and storms are still on tap Friday night and very early on Saturday.
- It still looks like the daylight hours for both days will be dry, but overnight Friday into early Saturday could be active.
- Severe weather isn’t out of the question, but some fine tuning in the forecast will be needed in the coming days.
More showers/storms Monday
- Long range data is consistent, and shows we’ll have showers and storms Monday.
- We will need to fine tune the exact timing as we get closer, but plan on impactful weather Monday.