A few thunderstorms possible Thursday before more storms arrive late Friday Night -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Thursday Morning!

The rain that we saw overnight with a few thunderstorms has moved off to the East with our upper-level disturbance, so we will see some sunshine as we work throughout the day, but we will also keep the chance of a few thunderstorms into the forecast today as well, but it will not be a washout.

Our cold front will sweep through the region this afternoon and into the early evening hours tonight. So, with that, we will keep the chance of a few thunderstorms into the forecast today, primarily between 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM this evening. High temperatures remaining seasonable, heading into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around overnight tonight, we’ll go partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s, and even some 50s outside the city.

For the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend, we’ve got another round of showers and thunderstorms heading our way. Majority of the day on Friday will be dry, with thunderstorms arriving in the evening and overnight hours and exiting the region before sunrise on Saturday. We will hold onto a few morning showers on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures heading for the lower 80s on Friday, as well as Saturday.

We will need to keep an eye on these thunderstorms overnight Friday and into Saturday for a few stronger thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of our western communities under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Friday. This would be into the overnight hours as the thunderstorms arrive, so I am not going to rule out a few stronger thunderstorms, but widespread severe thunderstorms are not anticipated.

Once these thunderstorms move out of the region, we will dry things out for the rest of the weekend. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Sunday before thunderstorms arrive to start next work week. Increasing clouds will move into the region late Sunday night, and these thunderstorms could leave a healthy dose of rainfall behind throughout the day on Monday before a few lingering rain showers stick around early on Tuesday morning.

We get a dose of cooler air as well, high temperatures dropping into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday before drier weather sticks around for the middle of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies next Wednesday with high temperatures heading for right around 80 degrees.