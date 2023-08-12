Thunderstorms possible Saturday in Metro Detroit, but drier weather will end the weekend

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday Morning! It was definitely an active evening across portions of Southeastern Michigan last night, primarily North of Metro Detroit with showers and thunderstorms, and we are going to keep a chance of a few thunderstorms in the forecast as we start our weekend on Saturday.

We will keep an eye on the radar, as drying is already taking place after last night’s thunderstorms, but with our frontal boundary still across the region, I am not going to rule out a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. I think they will be the hit-or-miss variety, and some places may stay dry.

But, the combination of some sunshine today along with the frontal boundary moving through, giving us just a little bit of instability, shows we could have a few thunderstorms. With some things happening “upstairs” in the atmosphere today, we could have one or two stronger thunderstorms, but nothing like what we saw last night. High temperatures heading for the lower 80s this afternoon.

Shiawassee County Tornado: The National Weather Service in Detroit will be conducting a damage assessment in Perry in Southwest Shiawassee County today, to determine the track and strength of the tornado that touched down on Friday evening. As of Saturday Morning, they tell us between the amount of pictures and video they have received along with what the radar was showing when the storm moved through there last night, there was a tornado touchdown, they just need to determine the strength and track. Stay with us for more information as we get this later today.

We will dry things out overnight tonight, skies going partly cloudy. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Sunday

High pressure builds back into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect a much more tranquil forecast with a mixture of sunshine and clouds for much of the day. High temperatures heading back into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Next week

Another cold front moves through the region looking ahead to the start of next week. So, we will increase the clouds overnight Sunday into Monday, and expect widespread showers and thunderstorms for much of the day on Monday. High temperatures remain cooler, into the upper 70s for the start of next week.

We will hold onto a few rain showers to start the day on Tuesday, otherwise we will see some sunshine and clouds throughout the day as high pressure moves into the region. That will also keep us dry for the middle of the week on Wednesday. Temperatures remaining below average, into the 70s through the middle of the week.

Another low-pressure system moves through the region coming out of Canada on Thursday, and that brings us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures warming back into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.