Meteorological fall kicks off Labor Day Weekend with nearby push of summer-like heat in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Meteorological fall is starting with a nearby push of summer-like heat.

Skies are clear for the rest of this Friday as temperatures drop into the 50s, so it’ll be a cool start to your Saturday.

Saturday

After a few clouds push through during the day, temperatures will reach the middle 80s for highs.

Sunday

But the thermometer goes up from there. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will be in the lower 90s.

Next week

We are in record-setting territory on Monday. The current record is 92 degrees, set back in 2018, and the current forecast is calling for that same number.

Later next week, we are watching for our next system to bring rain chances back.

Long-range data has been somewhat inconsistent on the timing between Wednesday and Thursday, but the latest data suggest it would be more of a Thursday event. However, this part of the forecast will need more fine-tuning in the coming days.

