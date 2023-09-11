Foggy Monday morning, evening showers for Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – Some areas of Southeast Michigan have dense fog developing this morning. This will likely lift around 9 a.m., but if you head out early, make sure to give yourself extra drive time to accommodate for lower visibility.

Otherwise, increasing clouds with temperatures mainly in the 50s to start the day.

SUNRISE: 7:09 a.m.

Expect rain to move in from northwest to southeast through this afternoon. Cooler and showery weather lingers into Tuesday before sunnier weather returns to finish the workweek.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

SUNSET: 7:50 p.m.

Not quite as cool tonight, with lows around 60, however temperatures then struggle to hit 70 tomorrow afternoon, with highs staying in the 60s through Thursday. Morning lows will be noticeably cooler at the bus stop on Thursday and Friday morning, as we start the day in the 40s.

Nationally, Major Hurricane Lee continues to produce dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and those conditions are expected to spread to the U.S. East Coast. Post-tropical Jova is bringing dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents to California.