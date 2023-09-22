Warm start to fall this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect next few days

It's the last full day of summer! We're tracking mild and warm conditions on Friday with similar conditions expected this weekend.

4Warn Weather – Our Friday morning begins partly cloudy and mild with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. This is the last full day of summer, and it will end on a warm note.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will stay above average, topping out in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees.

We’ve got another great football forecast tonight: Skies will clear and temperatures will hang in the 70s at kickoff.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:31 p.m.

Fall begins with warm temps

What a weekend ahead! We’ll have quiet and mainly dry weather through the weekend as high pressure dominates the region.

This weekend is homecoming for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Plan for dry conditions, sunshine, and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 70s.

The Autumnal Equinox will officially usher in fall at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

High temperatures will slide downward each day heading into next week, reaching the low 70s by Monday. Rain chances will remain minimal through next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a tropical system bringing heavy rain and dangerous surf conditions up the East Coast is forecast into the weekend. Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to impact portions of the Plains. For the Intermountain region, cooler temperatures and some snow is possible for the higher terrain.

