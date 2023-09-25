Tracking scattered showers, lower temps all week in Metro Detroit

We're tracking scattered shower chances every day except Friday this week in Metro Detroit. High temps will also struggle to breach 70 degrees during that time.

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins cloudy with a few sprinkles across the area. The cloud cover kept temperatures in the 60s overnight, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Don’t expect much sunshine today.

With the clouds winning out, temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees this afternoon, which will be cooler than where we were over the weekend.

Rain chances return this evening in the scattered variety, and will stick around throughout the week, so have the umbrella on hand through Thursday.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:26 p.m.

Temps slide this week

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, much like on Monday. Clouds will be present throughout the week, with isolated rain chances possible across the region. These showers won’t be widespread, but they will be possible every day until Friday.

Temperatures will slowly slide this week with highs in the mid- and upper 60s. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs at 66 degrees.

Sunshine will build back in for this weekend. Temperatures will warm to seasonal lows in the 70s on Friday, and will jump above average into the mid-70s this weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, post-tropical cyclone Ophelia continues to impact parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England with rain and dangerous coastal conditions. Scattered severe storms will be possible in the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi. Cool and wet conditions are expected in the Northwest and into northern California. Here in the Great Lakes, we could see temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees next weekend.

