Isolated showers continue as Metro Detroit temps dip for 1st week of fall

4Warn Weather – Our Tuesday beings cloudy with areas waking up to a light drizzle. The cloud cover kept temperatures mild overnight again, mainly in the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Clouds will hang around again today along with cooler temperatures. Highs are projected to be in the upper 60s.

We could see a drip or drop from an isolated shower or two, or some fine mist, but overall we’ll stay mostly dry with overcast skies.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:24 p.m.

Rain chances continue

Wednesday will be mainly dry with rain chances increasing late in the evening. Temperatures will slowly decrease this week, with highs in the mid-60s on Thursday, the coolest day of the week. Thursday will also have better chances for more widespread rain.

Temperatures will warm back to the seasonal low 70s on Friday.

Sunshine will build back in for the weekend. Temps will jump above average into the mid- and upper 70s this weekend.

We could be flirting with 80 degrees by Monday of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, rain will gradually diminish across the east coast as remnants of the Ophelia storm slowly move offshore. A powerful system is bringing heavy rain, a wintry mix at higher elevations, and gusty winds to the Northwest. A lingering front in the South and an upper level system in the upper Midwest may produce strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rain.

