Tracking showers in Metro Detroit before sun returns, temps rise by week’s end

4Warn Weather – Wednesday begins cloudy with mild temperatures again, with most Metro Detroit communities on either side of 60 degrees.

Clouds will hang around again today. We’ll spend most of the daylight hours dry, with just a drip or drop possible.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:22 p.m.

Rain will move back in overnight, and will stick around through Thursday morning.

Rain chances, sun returns

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, and will feature scattered showers across the area.

Expect the rain to taper off Thursday afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s on Friday, and will jump above average into the mid- and upper 70s this weekend. Sunshine will build back in for the weekend.

We could be flirting with 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a series of cold fronts continue to bring cooler-than-average temperatures and rain to the Northwest. Heavy rain could cause flooding in the Ohio Valley and Florida. Above-average temperatures are expected to build over the central U.S. by the end of the week.

