Summerlike warmth will give way to fall conditions by week’s end in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins with patchy dense fog. Otherwise, we have a marvelous day on tap.

Temperatures begin in the 50s, but sunshine will quickly warm us up this afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:13 p.m.

There is another chance for patchy fog tonight. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly clear skies with light wind and lows back in the upper 50s.

Sunshine continues through midweek, with temperatures staying well above average as highs top out in the low 80s through Wednesday. Even though this is summerlike heat, we will not break any temperature records this week.

Heat records at for the Detroit area are as follows:

Oct. 2 : 86 degrees (set in 1971)

Oct. 3 : 89 degrees (set in 1953)

Oct. 4: 89 degrees (set in 1951)

Rain chances, cooler temps return

Rain chances will increase Thursday and last on and off through Saturday.

We’ll start the downward slide in temperatures Thursday with highs in the 70s. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday, and will only reach the 50s this weekend.

Saturday will be breezy. Sunday will be partly sunny.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall will be possible across the Plains for a few days. Near-record to record breaking temperatures will continue across portions of the central U.S.

