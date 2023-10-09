Chilly morning in Metro Detroit, cool week ahead

4WARN WEATHER – Fall is in full effect. A chilly morning at the bus stop today. Mainly clear skies with temperatures on either side of 40, but many areas feeling like freezing or sub-freezing with the wind chill.

SUNRISE: 7:39 A.M.

Today will feel and look much like yesterday. Partly sunny with developing clouds this afternoon. Winds will still be gusty peaking over 30 mph. High temperatures will top out about 10 degrees below average in the mid-50s. There will be a chance for rain late this afternoon and evening in our northern counties, up by the thumb.

SUNSET: 7:02 P.M.

Temperatures will trend below average all week. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two on Tuesday, otherwise cloudy and cool with a breeze sticking around and highs in the mid-50s. There’s a better chance for rain returning on Thursday with showers likely Friday into the early part of the weekend.

Nationally, folks in Wisconsin and portions of the Great Lakes are waking up to freezing temperatures. Otherwise, excessive rain from tropical remnants originating in the Eastern Pacific may bring a risk of flooding to south Texas on Wednesday.