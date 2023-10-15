More showers, wind Monday before brief dry period in Metro Detroit

A small craft advisory is in effect for part of the Lake Huron shoreline in Southeast Michigan until 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (WDIV)

The start of the workweek will see improving weather conditions, but Monday will not be rain-free for everyone. Gusty winds will also remain an issue.

A small craft advisory will be in effect for part of Lake Huron, including the nearshore waters of Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Monday. During this time, the peak waves were expected on Sunday with the possibility of reaching a maximum height of 11 feet.

Sunday night will be cloudy with light, scattered showers. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 8 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Conditions will feel more like late October and early November over the next few days.

It will be cloudy on Monday with isolated showers. Showers will be possible during the morning drive across Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario. By afternoon, the best chance of rain will be over the Thumb and closer to the shoreline. It will remain cool with highs in the lower to mid 50s. It will still be breezy. Northerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Conditions will improve for Tuesday and Wednesday with drier weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and around 60 degrees on Wednesday.

The rain will not stay away for long. The chance of rain will return Thursday as another storm system sweeps across the Great Lakes. The chance of showers will last into the weekend.

The odds of freezing temperatures are growing in Southeast Michigan. As temperatures cool and the angle of the sun lowers in the sky, the National Weather Service of Detroit/Pontiac said Sunday that the growing season has ended for the region. The weather agency said it will not issue any frost advisories and freeze warnings until the growing season resumes next spring.

This week, normal highs range from 62 degrees for Oct. 15 to 60 degrees for Oct. 21. Normal lows are 44 degrees for Oct. 15 and 42 degrees for Oct. 21.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.