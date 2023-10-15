Wet, windy weather to continue in Metro Detroit

The National Weather Services has issued small craft advisories for Southeast Michigan. The last advisories are scheduled to expire on Sunday night. (WDIV)

It’s cool, windy, and rainy this weekend in Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario.

Those winds are prompting alerts for Michigan’s waters.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Michigan waters of Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie through 4 a.m. Sunday.

A small craft advisory will be in effect for part of Lake Huron, including the nearshore waters of Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

A weather system is sweeping across the Ohio Valley this weekend. It is bringing wind and rain across the area.

Saturday night

Saturday was cool, cloudy, and rainy across the region. Nighttime conditions will be similar, but the chance of showers will be low. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the area. It will be breezy with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday

Sunday’s weather will see slight improvement, but it will still be inconvenient for many people. The rain showers will be more spotty. That is good news for the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Downtown Detroit, which will start at 7 a.m. Be prepared for the wet conditions.

Monday

It will be cloudy on Monday with isolated showers. It will remain cool with highs in the lower 50s. It will still be breezy. Northerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Conditions will improve for Tuesday and Wednesday with drier weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will not stay away. The chance of rain returns for Thursday and Friday.

