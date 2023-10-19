Cool, wet weather heading for Metro Detroit this weekend -- here’s what to expet

The clouds and radar forecast suggests that rain showers could impact Metro Detroit during the morning commute of Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – We are heading into another weekend of cool, wet weather.

A low-pressure system is bringing rain and wind to the Great Lakes region, and another system is on its heels. Between now and the end of the weekend, some of us will have felt our first freezing temperatures of the season.

In the meantime, gusty winds continue to pose risks for boaters.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Huron in Southeast Michigan until 10 p.m. tonight—the advisory stretches from near Alabaster to Port Huron. Southerly winds will be up to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

Thursday night

Thursday night, it will be cloudy with showers in the area. Lows will be around 50 degrees. Winds on land will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday

Friday, scattered showers will linger across the area, but the chances of rain will drop in time for high school football. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s.

Cooler air will start pooling into the area late Friday, and we will have gusty winds and rain through the weekend. Another cold front will reinforce the cool air for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday

Sporadic showers will be possible on Saturday before rain chances fall during the evening. That means the kickoff in East Lansing for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game could be less soggy than the tailgating or other pre-game festivities.

It will be chilly, though. Expect highs in the lower to mid-50s in Metro Detroit and the lower 50s in the Lansing area.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Some areas away from the cities could wake up to frost on Sunday morning as temperatures dip to the lower 30s in a few communities. Temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees in the afternoon beneath partly cloudy skies.

Monday

On Monday morning, temperatures will be near freezing. Make sure the kids are bundled up for school. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the lower 50s.

Then, we will have a brief warm-up with temperatures in the lower 60s. The cooler temps will return for the end of the week.

The normal high and low temperatures for Oct. 19 are 61 and 43 degrees, respectively.

