Metro Detroit trick-or-treat Halloween weather forecast: Hour-by-hour breakdown

4Warn Weather – Teeth-chattering temperatures on this Halloween in Southeast Michigan!

We spend most of the day in the 30s, but afternoon highs will top out in the low 40s closer to the city. The forecast is shaping up to be more of a trick than a treat tonight given the potential for spooky snowflakes to fly.

Bundle up your little ghouls and goblins as wind chills will have it feeling like freezing for most of trick-or-treating. Flurries will be scattered in nature, but there is a better chance for more organized snow bands to come off Lake Huron and have a bigger impact on the eastern part of the Thumb, including Port Huron.

For Metro Detroit, I don’t anticipate any accumulating snow, but if we were to see anything stick, it would be on grassy or elevated areas because the ground temperatures are still above freezing. However, the atmospheric conditions could produce “thundersnow” for areas in the thumb late this evening into tonight, most likely after 8pm or so. This is the region that could pick up minor accumulations.

🎃 Here is an hour-by-hour look at your trick-or-treating forecast in SE Michigan:

4PM: 40° - Cloudy and feeling like 34° with the WC (Winds WSW 10 mph)

5PM: 39° - Cloudy and feeling like 33° with the WC (Winds WSW 10 mph)

6PM: 38° - Cloudy, chance for flurries. Feeling like 32° with the WC (Winds WSW 10 mph)

7PM: 36° - Cloudy, chance for flurries. Feeling like 31° with the WC (Winds W 5-10 mph)

8PM: 35° - Cloudy, chance for flurries. Feeling like 29° with the WC (Winds W 5-10 mph)