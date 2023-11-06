Messy Monday to bring walloping wind, rain to Metro Detroit

A gale warning will be in effect on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most of the U.S. waters of Lake Huron. (WDIV)

Brace for slower commutes and wet walks as a strong storm system impacts Metro Detroit and all of the Great Lakes region on Monday.

Gale Warning

The low-pressure system will bring rain and gusty winds, which is prompting a gale warning from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday for most of the U.S. waters of Lake Huron. During the late morning and afternoon, when the southwesterly winds are expected to be strongest, significant waves could reach 15 ft several miles offshore. A small craft advisory will also be in effect for the Michigan waters of lakes St. Clair and Erie.

Sunday Night

Prior to Monday’s messy weather, skies will be mostly cloudy as lows fall to around 40 degrees on Sunday night. Southerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Monday, winds from the south and south-southwest will increase to 10 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The gale warnings and small craft advisories will be in effect. Pistons fans will have to fight against the wind while walking to Little Caesars Arena. Besides the wind, it will be rainy, including the chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Monday Night

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday night. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday

Conditions will improve for Election Day. Tuesday’s skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 50s, which is normal for the start of November.

