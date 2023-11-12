More sunshine to end the weekend for Metro Detroit before gusty winds arrive on Monday

More sunshine sticks around for the end of the weekend on Sunday with seasonable temperatures

4Warn Weather – SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Seasonable temperatures. High: 51. Winds: Southeast 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Chilly temperatures. Breezy winds developing. Low: 39. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds likely. High: 58. Winds: Southwest, switching to West 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies, continued cold. Low: 32.

After a nice start to the weekend on Saturday with more sunshine and a little bit of cloud cover for everyone, we will keep the dry weather into the forecast as we go through the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High-pressure will remain firmly in control of the forecast for the end of the weekend, after a little bit of cloud cover overnight last night into early this morning. More sunshine is expected throughout the day. High temperature is just a few degrees warmer, into the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon, thanks to a southerly flow kicking in, winds out of the Southeast at 5-10 MPH.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight and looking ahead into Monday Morning as we’re heading back to work and school. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s for most everyone.

A weak cold front will roll through the region to start our week on Monday, it will move through as a dry cold front, so we are not expecting any rain. We will keep plenty of sunshine into the forecast, and with a good southerly flow, high temperatures are warm up into the upper 50s by Monday afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it will be breezy as we had throughout the day, wind, gusting more than 20 to 25 miles an hour throughout a good portion of the day.

High-pressure continues to control the forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday, so this means the trend of sunshine will continue through the middle of the week. High temperatures remaining into the 50s both days.

Our next chance of rain rolls into the region by the time we move into the end of the week. While we keep sunshine in the forecast to start the day on Thursday, expect an increase in cloud cover Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening with rain showers moving in by late Thursday night. High temperatures remaining into the upper 50s to near 60° by Thursday afternoon.

Cloud cover sticks around for the end of the week on Friday, and with rain showers possible for a good part of the day as another cold front roll through the region. Expect the rain showers to wind down during the evening hours on Friday. High temperatures remaining into the mid upper 50s to end the week.

Cooler temperatures move back into the region looking ahead to the start of next weekend on Saturday. Temperature near average, back into the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.