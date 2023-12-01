More chances for rain/snow combo expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A much warmer start to your morning where temperatures are well into the 40s, which is 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Rain is already starting to roll in, but will pick up in coverage and intensity today.

Temperatures will steadily stay in the low 40s throughout the daylight hours on this Friday. Two rounds of widespread precipitation are expected today and tonight for Southeast Michigan.

Most areas will observe all rain. The potential does exist for accumulating snow north of I-69 with projections anywhere between 1-2 inches. As far as the timing, widespread showers are expected to move into the area between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. A second round of precipitation will move back in around 8 p.m. tonight and move out by 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Saturday

That second round of precipitation rolls out before sunrise on Saturday and cloud cover will linger with seasonal highs in the mid 40s. That means we will have a stretch of dry weather Saturday to get outside and take in holiday fesitivites or put up the outdoor lights.

Sunday

More precipitation rolls in Sunday, mainly rain with a chance for snow to mix in late to our north. An unsettled pattern sticks around into early next week.

Nationally, a winter storm will impact the Northwest through the weekend. Meanwhile, scattered storms and heavy rain is expected across the central Gulf Coast into the Southeast.

