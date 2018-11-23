Cold Thanksgiving Night, Not As Cold Friday

DETROIT - Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday night is cold, but higher temps are on the way for shoppers on Friday.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures remain constant; in the low and mid 20s. Even the slightest breeze will produce wind chills in the lower and middle teens.

Friday will become sunnier, and it will not be as cold. A more southerly or southeasterly wind will bring relatively milder air.

As stores open at 6 a.m. ET, Friday, for holiday sales, shoppers will need winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves to remain warm outdoors.

Friday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny with the highest temps the Motor City area has had this week. Highs will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

Rain arrives Friday night and Saturday. Overnight and Saturday morning lows will be near 40 degrees. Saturday afternoon temps will be in the mid 40s.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Football Forecast

Football fans driving to the Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus, Ohio, will experience rain on the way to the Buckeye area in the morning and during tailgating activities before the 12 noon ET kickoff. During the game, rain will go from steady and heavy-at-times to scattered and light. Temps will be near 50 degrees by game's end.

