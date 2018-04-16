First the ice, and now the snow across Metro Detroit

Unfortunately, our weekend winter storm did exactly what we thought it would. Rain transitioned to freezing rain (and a period of sleet, too), with the resulting added weight from ice on tree limbs, combined with the breezy conditions, bringing down many limbs, which then resulted in numerous power outages across the area. Fortunately, this was not the type of historic ice storm like we had on April 4th, 2003 and on March 13-14, 1997 - some people were without power for a week after those massive ice storms. But this was plenty bad.

And boy did it rain…I measured 2.38” of rain at my house this weekend, and the heavy runoff prompted the National Weather Service to issued Flood Warnings for the Rouge River in Inkster, Dearborn and Detroit.

Another piece of good fortune is that temperatures rose above freezing after the ice accumulated, which then melted a lot of that ice. Had we stayed below freezing following the ice accretion, then that ice would have remained on those trees and limbs, resulting in additional power outages today. Temperatures today should rise to near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), with scattered rain showers. More of the day will be dry than wet, but have an umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about. It’ll be a breezy day as well, with southwest winds gradually shifting to the west at 15 to 25 mph. Those west winds are now blowing offshore, which means no more onshore flooding from Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Scattered rain showers will mix with scattered snow showers tonight, then a trough (line) of low pressure late tonight will generate a band of snow that will cross the area. Since temperatures should nudge just below freezing into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), there could be a fresh coating of snow when you wake up…perhaps a half-inch in the heart of the metro area, and even an inch to an inch-and-a-half north of M-59. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Wednesday, then rain showers are possible by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely Wednesday evening, followed by rain and/or snow showers toward dawn. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Rain and/or snow showers Thursday morning will end, followed by partly cloudy skies developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Finally, some “real” spring weather!

Okay, enough of this crummy spring weather. Let’s get back to some good stuff, with a stretch of mostly sunny skies that should last from Friday, through the weekend, and into early next week! Highs will slowly rise from the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) on Friday into mid 50s (13-14 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, to near 60 degrees (15-16 degrees Celsius) Monday and Tuesday!



