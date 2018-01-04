Flood warning issued along St. Clair River due to ice jam

DETROIT - A flood warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m. Sunday along the St. Clair River due to an ice jam.

Video from Sky4 shows the ice moving along the river in large chunks.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect south of St. Clair at East China Township. The ice jam -- or blockage -- is impacting roads and threatening nearby homes and structures, according to the NWS.

From the NWS:

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately

