School closings possible Friday in Metro Detroit with dangerous wind chills

DETROIT - Much of Metro Detroit will likely be under a Wind Chill Warning Friday morning and afternoon with very dangerous wind chills -20° to -30° in the morning and a good chance for more widespread school closings.

It will be another bitter cold, but bright day as sunshine helps us spiritually and highs only manage single digits and a possible record. It’s not the kind of record we like to break as the lowest high temps ever on January 5th and 6th are in jeopardy.

If our daily highs don’t exceed 5 degrees F, then we will at least tie that dubious mark.

More: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold gets even worse on Friday with double-digit wind chills

Not every school district has a set guideline for cold temperatures causing a closure, but some have the mark set somewhere between -20° and -25° wind chills.

Exposure to this combination of strong winds and low temperatures without protective clothing will quickly lead to frostbite, hypothermia and even death.

NWS issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with a wind chill warning, avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.

