Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot and humid Saturday with slight chance of storms

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Still feeling like summer on both days, this weekend. It will be hot by day and warm and muggy at night. Some storms are possible, but there is a better chance of them next week.

Saturday morning may start with some showers and thunderstorms, especially on or before dawn. It will be warm and humid. Make sure your air-conditioners are working. Temperature start near 70°F. Be careful on any wet roads, and if you’re leaving home for the day pack plenty of water for yourself.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid. There’s a slight chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Please remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Anyone going to the golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club must drink plenty of water to avoid cramping and other heat related ailments. Remember, the heat can impact anybody regardless of physical fitness.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be warm under fair skies. Make sure your home is well ventilated. Overnight lows will be here 70°F.

Sunday will be hot but less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A great pool day and perfect weather for washing the car and kicking the soccer ball around with the kids

The heat remains on Monday and all next week. Monday will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and more humid. Highs will be near 90°F each day.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Some showers, warm. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, wam. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sct. showers, warm. Water Temp: 64 deg. F; Wind: WSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sct. showers, warm. Water Temp: 59 deg. F; Wind: WSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 59 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-2 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Water Temp: 60 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, warm and muggy. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers and storms possible. High in the upper 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, warm and muggy. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

